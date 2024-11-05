What are the new rules for appointment of Uttar Pradesh DGP? Details

Follow us on Image Source : UPPOLICE Uttar Pradesh Police

A new manual for the appointment of Uttar Pradesh DGP has been approved. According to new rules, the DGP will be appointed for at least two years and a Nominating Committee, headed by a retired High Court judge, will be constituted for the appointment of DGP. As per the new manual, the DGP will be appointed only when at least 6 months are left in the officer's service.

With this, the government will not have to send names to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) panel for the appointment of the state police chief.

"The objective of the Appointment Rules, 2024 is to establish an independent and transparent mechanism for selection of a suitable person for appointment to the post of DGP to ensure that the said selection is free from political or executive interference and is also in accordance with the specific conditions and policing requirements of Uttar Pradesh," the new guidelines said.

The selection committee will be headed by a retired high court judge. It will have the chief secretary, a UPSC nominee, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission chairman or nominee, Home Department additional chief secretary or principal secretary, and a retired state DGP as its members, according to the guidelines.

What is the eligibility?

To be eligible for selection, candidates must have six months of service remaining on the date of creation of the vacancy. Only those officers who are currently serving in the DG role at Level 16 of the Pay Matrix will be considered, the guidelines stated. The minimum tenure of the DGP will be two years, they said.

The new rules adhere to the Supreme Court directives for the removal of DGP before the completion of the stipulated two-year term in case of criminal charges, corruption or failure to perform duties effectively.

They are in line with the directives issued by the SC to states in the case of Prakash Singh and Others vs Union of India in which the court asked for the enactment of a new police law to ensure that police are free from external pressures, safeguard citizen's rights and uphold the rule of law.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted on the development and alleged that this was done in order for the Centre to interfere in the process.