Gorakhpur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (November 29) launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), claiming that his government had eliminated both mafia elements and mosquitoes from the state. Addressing an event in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi drew a contrast between previous governments and his own, alleging that earlier regimes encouraged the manufacture of illegal firearms and explosives, while his government is focusing on skill development for the youth and promoting defence manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh.

'We eliminated both mafias and mosquitoes': CM Yogi

"We have eliminated both mafias and mosquitoes from Uttar Pradesh. Previous governments used to manufacture illegal firearms and bombs and encourage looting and robberies. They would have such weapons manufactured in every neighbourhood. Now, instead of making illegal firearms and bombs, we are focusing on skill development for the youth. Some of the world's best rifles, the Glasgow 203, the Bable-Scott revolver and the BrahMos missile are being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event organised to mark the 37th foundation day of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA). He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 104 development projects worth more than Rs 502 crore.

CM Yogi recounts Incident from 2004–05

Recalling an incident from 2004-05, the Chief Minister alleged that the then Samajwadi Party government had attempted to set up a slaughterhouse on land in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area despite opposition from local residents.

He said there were no industries in the area at the time and alleged that the previous government had failed to promote sectors such as dairy and beverages. "I remember an incident from 2004-05. At that time, industries were not being set up in the GIDA area. There were no industries. The then Samajwadi Party government forcibly started work on a piece of land here to set up a slaughterhouse. There was no dairy, no beverage industry, no Ankur industry, no Tata Plastic industry. Gorakhpur would not accept a slaughterhouse. If development was being taken to Saifai, then take the slaughterhouse there as well. Gorakhpur would take care of its own development," CM Yogi said.

Targets SP over development spending, Saifai Mahotsav

CM Yogi further accused previous governments of neglecting other parts of Uttar Pradesh while spending a large share of the Culture Department's budget on the Saifai Mahotsav. "Eighty to 85 per cent of the Culture Department's budget was spent only on the Saifai Mahotsav. There was no money left for the rest of the state," he said.

He alleged that before 2017, public funds were spent on building boundary walls around graveyards and on encroaching upon the land of the poor, adding that development projects, including the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and the Purvanchal Expressway, were now being undertaken across the state.

"Before 2017, where did these funds go? They were spent on constructing boundary walls for graveyards and facilitating the encroachment upon the lands of the poor. Today, projects like the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and the Purvanchal Expressway have been built. In the past, 80–85% of the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department's entire budget was consumed by the Saifai Mahotsav alone, leaving nothing for the rest of the state. Today, however, such development work is being carried out across all 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Yogi highlights projects in Kashi and Ayodhya

The Chief Minister referred to development work in Varanasi and Ayodhya, citing the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the construction of the Ram temple at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site.

He said the projects had transformed the two prominent religious destinations.

He further alleged that previous governments had promoted mafia elements and lawlessness, while asserting that his administration was focused on good governance, security and public welfare.

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