'We built bulldozers for those who incite violence in the name of caste': CM Yogi amid 'I Love Muhammad' row Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a strong statement over the violence that broke out in Bareilly on Friday following the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a stern warning following the violence in Bareilly sparked by the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row. He said that those attempting to disrupt peace in the state would face severe consequences.

Here's what CM Yogi said

Addressing the 'Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision @ 2047' programme organized by the Times of India, the Chief Minister said, "During festivals, you must have seen that earlier disturbances would always begin. Now, these miscreants and rioters will be taught a lesson that their next seven generations will remember. Sometimes, when people do not get rid of their bad habits, we need to give them a little 'denting and painting' to fix them. You saw this ‘denting and painting’ yesterday in Bareilly."

"That Maulana forgot who is in power; he thought he could threaten us and paralyze the city. But we made it clear — there will be no blockade, no curfew. Yet, we will teach such a lesson that their future generations will forget what rioting means," he said.

The Chief Minister added that such disruptions were a common occurrence in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, but his government had put an end to the practice. "Since 2017, we haven't even allowed a curfew to be imposed. Instead, we have dealt with such people in their own language and ensured they are punished. This is where Uttar Pradesh's growth story begins."

"We built bulldozers specifically for those who incite violence based on caste," CM Yogi Adityanath said, emphasising that the government will take strict action against rioters and lawbreakers to maintain peace and order in Uttar Pradesh.