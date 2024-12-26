WATCH: Bhojpuri carols mark Christmas celebrations at THIS Varanasi church

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A screen grab from inside the 'Bhojpuri Church'.

Christmas carols sung in Bhojpuri brought a twist to celebrations at Mahmoorganj Church in Varanasi. Carols in this church are sung in Bhojpuri to make the church services more accessible to the local community as they celebrated Christmas on Wednesday in a language that they connect deeply with. Famously known as the ‘Bhojpuri Church’, this tradition began in 1986 and has been significant in drawing people to the church during the festivities.

A video taken at the church shows women and children rejoicing in the tunes of the Bhojpuri carols as they sing along. Little Rav, who is a resident of Varanasi and has been attending the Church’s Bhojpuri carol’s for years said, "Today is a day for rejoicing in church so that peace and love prevail.”

“Bhojpuri is widely spoken here, and using the language in our hymns and prayers helps people relate better," he added. Sharing the same views, a lawyer, Shivpal, said, "It felt great to see the birth of Jesus Christ being celebrated with carols in Bhojpuri. The spirit of the occasion was so much more touching in the language we all understand.”

The parish priest, Father Andrew Thomas, addressed the gathered crowd in Bhojpuri, emphasising the importance of local language in making religious services inclusive.

"Bhojpuri is not just a regional language but one that resonates deeply with the people here. Many cannot fully comprehend prayers in English, so conducting the services in their mother tongue helps them feel more connected to the message," Father Thomas said.

He further mentioned that this ‘Bhojpuri church’, which was established in 1986, continues to serve the community, holding regular Sunday masses and hosting other spiritual activities. The church had in special attendance women at the celebration, many of whom wore sarees and applied sindoor in adherence to local customs.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Christmas celebrations at St. Joseph Cathedral in Hazratganj attracted a large number of visitors, including those of different faiths, adding to the festive atmosphere. "This year, the cathedral has organised a dance performance as well, which adds to the excitement," said Rakesh, a city resident who has been attending the cathedral's Christmas services for years.

(With PTI inputs)