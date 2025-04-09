Want arms licence? Plant trees first: New rule in this district of Uttar Pradesh Arms licence: In a district of Uttar Pradesh, plantation of trees has been made mandatory for obtaining arms license. This decision has been termed as a big step towards environmental protection.

Arms licence: In a unique move aimed at promoting environmental conservation, authorities in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh have made it compulsory to plant trees as a condition for obtaining, renewing, or transferring arms licences.

How many trees need to be planted?

As per an official release from the District Information Department, individuals applying for new arms licences, or seeking renewal or transfer of existing ones in Mathura, will now need to plant 10 trees. These can be planted either on private or public land within the district.

Applicants are also required to submit geo-tagged photographic evidence of the plantation along with their application, ensuring accountability and authenticity of the environmental initiative.

Planting trees will be applicable in addition to all previously existing conditions

District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh, who introduced the measure, said the new condition will be applicable in addition to all previously existing conditions for acquiring arms licences. "This move is aimed at encouraging citizens to contribute meaningfully towards environmental protection while fulfilling their personal needs," he said.

"The responsibility for maintaining and protecting these trees will also lie with the applicants themselves," Singh added, emphasising that public participation is key to ensuring the survival of the planted saplings.

District Information Officer Prashant Suchari shared the details of the initiative on Wednesday and called it an important step in raising awareness about environmental preservation. "This initiative not only aligns with administrative responsibilities but also reinforces the collective duty of citizens toward sustaining the environment," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Greater Noida: Over 200 residents fall ill in Greater Noida society, water contamination suspected

Also Read: Men carrying saffron flags climb dargah gate in Prayagraj, raise slogans, video goes viral