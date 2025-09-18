VIDEO: Ghaziabad woman injured after being hit by speeding Thar, driver absconding The video shows a woman walking on the road, when suddenly she is hit by a speeding Thar from behind and dragged on the bonnet of the SUV.

Ghaziabad:

A woman was was injured after being hit by a speeding Thar in Lohia Nagar, under the Sihani Gate police station area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The accident, which was caught on camera, has gone viral on social media, again drawing attention towards the rash driving by Thar owners.

The video shows the woman walking from the roadside when a Thar, coming at high speed, rammed into her with great force. The impact was so severe that she was thrown onto the bonnet of the vehicle.

According to police, the driver fled the scene with the car after the collision. Efforts are underway to trace both the Thar and its driver.

While the woman’s family has so far declined to initiate legal proceedings, police said they are carrying out the search independently. The woman is currently in stable condition.

Thar crashes at Mahindra showroom in Delhi

Last week, another shocking incident incolving a Thar in Delhi went viral. At a Mahindra showroom in east Delhi’s Nirman Vihar, a brand-new Thar burst through the store's glass wall and fell from the first floor onto the road. Videos of the crash quickly spread across social media, sparking speculation, until Ghaziabad resident Maani Pawar, who was inside the vehicle, clarified: “I am alive, not injured, and I was not driving the car.”

The accident occurred on September 8, which happened to be Pawar’s birthday, during a customary ritual of crushing a lemon under the tyre for good luck. Maani, her husband Pradeep, and a showroom salesperson were seated inside the SUV when the mishap unfolded. Instead of rolling slowly over the lemon, the vehicle suddenly surged forward due to high RPM, smashing through the glass façade and plunging onto the street below.