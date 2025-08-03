Video: Drunk man drives car on Meerut Cantt Railway Station platform, narrowly misses moving train Meerut: Passengers at the scene immediately confronted the driver upon seeing the vehicle on the railway platform, concerned for their safety. The Superintendent of Police Mordabad verified the incident through the official X account, confirming that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Meerut:

A shocking video from Meerut Cantt railway station in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral, capturing a man driving his car on the station platform while under the influence of alcohol. The car, fitted with Jharkhand number plates (JH), was seen dangerously close to a moving train departing the station, sparking panic among passengers and causing chaos on the platform.

Passenger reaction and police action

Passengers present at the scene confronted the driver as soon as they spotted the vehicle on the platform, fearing for their safety. The Superintendent of Police (GRP) Mordabad confirmed the incident via the official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that the driver was intoxicated and has been detained for questioning. The vehicle has been seized by the authorities, though the reason behind driving onto the platform remains unclear.

Similar past incident

This is not the first occurrence of such reckless behaviour. Last month, a drunk driver attempted to race a train on the platform of Gwalior railway station. The individual, identified as 34-year-old Nitin Rathore from Adityapuram, was stopped by Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers, detained, and booked under Section 153 of the Indian Railways Act. His vehicle was also seized.

Safety concerns

These incidents highlight serious lapses in security and the dangers posed by intoxicated individuals at railway premises, prompting calls for stricter enforcement and preventive measures by railway authorities.