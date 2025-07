Vehicles damaged as basement of society in Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik collapses due to heavy rains Multiple vehicles parked in the basement area have been removed since morning.

Ghaziabad:

Several vehicles were damaged on Thursday as the basement of a residential society in Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik collapsed due to heavy rains. Multiple vehicles that were parked in the basement area were being removed since morning.

The vehicles were badly damaged in the incident and a bulldozer was called to the spot to remove the vehicles from the debris. Videos showed vehicles being completely damaged. Local people have blamed the negligence of the drainage for this incident.