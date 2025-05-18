Noida: Notorious criminal Nadeem Ahmed shot, his two aides arrested after encounter with Sector-39 police The encounter helped crack several cases, including a recent robbery that occurred just 48 hours earlier.

Noida:

An encounter broke out between Sector-39 Police in Noida and a gang involved in stealing valuables by smashing car windows. During the exchange of fire, notorious criminal Nadeem Ahmed was shot. The operation led to the solving of multiple cases, including a robbery reported just 48 hours earlier.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Pistol recovered from the accused

Two other associates of Nadeem were arrested

During the operation, two of Nadeem's associates, Akash alias Tamatar alias Lala and Ashish, a resident of Daya Basti Railway Colony, Sarai Rohilla, Delhi, were arrested.

Accused Nadeem has over a dozen cases of robbery and theft registered against him. The police are carrying out further necessary action as more information is being gathered about him and his associates.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Noida Sector-39 police station team

Noida Police had busted wheel theft racket

Earlier, the Sector-39 Police in Noida had arrested two suspects involved in buying and selling stolen car tyres. The accused were identified as Mohammad Zeeshan (36) and Imran (34). A total of 19 stolen tyres with alloy wheels from various vehicles, including Honda City, Hyundai i20, Creta, Verna, and Kia Seltos, were recovered from their possession.

The arrests were made on March 22, 2025, following local intelligence inputs and beat policing efforts. A case has been registered under Sections 303(2), 317(4), and 317(5) of the BNS Act at Sector-39 Police Station, Noida Commissionerate.

Also Read: Lucknow: 30 people safely evacuated after massive fire breaks out at Hotel Mohan | Watch video

Also Read: Ghaziabad: Traffic police constable jumps into Hindon Canal to save woman's suicide bid, dies