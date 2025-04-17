Varanasi gang-rape case: Accused's family alleges inconsistency in survivor's testimony In Varanasi, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by 23 people at multiple locations between March 29 and April 4.

Varanasi:

The families of accused have submitted a memorandum to the police alleging inconsistencies in the survivor's statement. As per the complaint filed by the victim's family, the girl was raped by 23 people at multiple places between March 29 and April 4. However, the kin alleged that the woman had, at times, demanded "money to omit certain names from the complaint". Of the 23 accused, police have arrested 14 so far.

Allegations by accused families

In the memorandum, they raised questioned why the woman did not reach out for help during the period of alleged assault and why she continued to post videos and pictures on social media that, according to them, showed her "laughing and roaming around", police sources told PTI.

Police also said a CCTV footage have purportedly shown the girl riding a bike during the time period of the alleged gang rape as mentioned in the complaint.

SIT probe outcome awaited

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to examine the woman's allegations and the counterclaims submitted by the families of the accused. Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said the arrest of the remaining accused has been paused, pending the outcome of the SIT probe. Accused's kin have also claimed the survivor initially named 23 people but identified only nine in her court testimony, which suggests possible manipulation or coercion.

Police Commissioner Agarwal confirmed that when the survivor was first located by authorities, she neither mentioned rape nor expressed a desire to return home. "Only after a lengthy conversation with the officers did she agree to go back to her family," the police officer said.

(PTI inputs)