Varanasi floods: Several ghats inundated as Ganga nears danger mark; UP to witness fresh rains in next 2 Days Water entered the narrow lanes, forcing shops to shut down at Manikarnika Ghat. Boats were used to navigate the area and provide relief to people.

Varanasi:

The rise in water level of the Ganga River has submerged all major ghats in Varanasi. The river is just a little below warning level, raising concerns in several low-lying areas. According to the Water Commission's report, as of 8 AM, the current water level of the Ganga River was 70.12 meters, while the warning level is 70.26 meters.

On Friday, the water had entered the police booth and the Ganga temple located on the upper steps of Dashashwamedh Ghat. These areas were quickly vacated.

Water entered the narrow lanes, forcing shops to shut down at Manikarnika Ghat. Boats were used to navigate the area and provide relief to people. The cremation of bodies is taking place on rooftops as ghats remain inundated. Long queues were witnessed for the last rites.

Locals fear disease outbreak

Meanwhile, in flood-affected areas along the drains connected to the Varuna River, people are facing difficulty in breathing due to accumulation of dirty water. Moreover, there is also fear of water-borne diseases. Due to the reverse flow of the Ganga, floodwaters from the Varuna River continue to spread to new localities via drains.

Floodwaters also entered several houses in areas such as Chamelia Basti in Salarpur, Pulkoha, the edges of the Salarpur railway line and Daniyalpur. Residents are troubled not only by the water but also by the filth and the unbearable stench. Similar conditions prevail near the Salarpur railway line, Rasulgarh, Pulkoha and the vicinity of Chhoti Masjid.

UP weather update

There was sunshine on Saturday despite intermittent cloud cover in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. As per the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), the chances of rain are low in the state. However, some districts in western Uttar Pradesh may experience showers with thunderstorms. In the coming days, changes in the weather are expected, with resumption of rains in 20 to 25 districts after 2-3 days.