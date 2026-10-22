Varanasi air show 2026: Dates, timings, ticket details, viewing spots and how to watch online

Varanasi is set to witness the Indian Air Force's 'Wings Over Ganges' aerial display today, October 22, with fighter jets, helicopters and aerobatic teams expected to fly over the Ganga. The show is scheduled to take place at Namo Ghat as part of celebrations marking the Indian Air Force's 94th anniversary. Further displays are scheduled for October 24 and 25.

For people planning to watch the spectacle, it is important to check the latest viewing arrangements, traffic restrictions and access to the ghats before setting out.

Varanasi air show: Dates, venue and timings

Dates: October 22, 24 and 25, 2026.

October 22, 24 and 25, 2026. Venue: Namo Ghat, Varanasi.

Namo Ghat, Varanasi. Today's show: Thursday, October 22.

Thursday, October 22. Upcoming displays: Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25.

Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25. Timings: Some advance reports have indicated a display window around noon to 2 pm, but visitors should check the latest announcements for confirmed timings and viewing locations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the concluding programme on October 25. Visitors planning to attend that day should account for potentially heavier crowds and tighter security.

Do you need tickets to watch the air show?

No public ticketing system has been announced in the event information available. Visitors should check the latest instructions from the local administration about access to designated viewing areas.

Do not pay anyone claiming to sell official tickets unless ticket sales are confirmed by an authorised source.

Namo Ghat is the main venue, but access to specific enclosures may be restricted.

Do not assume every part of the ghat will be open to the public.

Which aircraft are expected?

The aerial display is expected to feature a range of Indian Air Force aircraft, including fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters. Reports published ahead of the event have listed the following:

Fighter jets: Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29, Mirage 2000, Jaguar and indigenous Tejas aircraft.

Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29, Mirage 2000, Jaguar and indigenous Tejas aircraft. Aerobatic display: The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, known for coordinated formation flying.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, known for coordinated formation flying. Helicopter display: The Sarang Helicopter Display Team.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team. Other aircraft: Military transport aircraft and helicopters.

The final aircraft line-up and performance sequence may change.

Travel advisory: What visitors should know

Large crowds are expected around the riverfront. Visitors should plan their journey in advance and follow instructions issued by police and the district administration.

Leave early: Allow extra time for traffic, security checks and walking to the viewing area.

Allow extra time for traffic, security checks and walking to the viewing area. Check traffic diversions: Follow local police advisories and use designated parking and approach routes.

Follow local police advisories and use designated parking and approach routes. Use authorised viewing areas: Follow instructions from police and event personnel.

Follow instructions from police and event personnel. Carry essentials: Take drinking water, sun protection and any necessary medication.

Take drinking water, sun protection and any necessary medication. Keep children and older relatives close: Agree on a meeting point in case anyone gets separated.

Agree on a meeting point in case anyone gets separated. Avoid unsafe vantage points: Do not climb onto rooftops, trees or ghat structures to get a better view.

Do not climb onto rooftops, trees or ghat structures to get a better view. Check river restrictions: Boat services may be suspended during the flying displays. Confirm the latest rules before booking a river trip.

Boat services may be suspended during the flying displays. Confirm the latest rules before booking a river trip. Follow safety instructions: Check whether restrictions apply to drones, kites and balloons around the display area.

Can you watch the air show online?

People who cannot attend the Varanasi air show in person can watch the aerial display online through the Wings Over Ganges live-stream page.

For those travelling to Varanasi, the air show offers a chance to watch military aircraft against the backdrop of the Ganga. However, access arrangements and timings can change, making it important to check local updates before leaving.