Vaibhav Krishna, DIG Kumbh Mela Kshetra, refers to Sundar Kand to hail CM Yogi over successful Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna hailed CM Yogi Adityanath for his unflinching support to the state machinery, which ensured a smooth organisation of the mega event at Prayagraj.

At an event after the successful completion of Mahakumbh 2025, Vaibhav Krishna, the DIG Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra, hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership and his guidance to the state's police in managing the mega event that saw a huge movement of devotees from across the globe for the holy dip in Prayagraj.

In his welcome speech, the top cop mentions an instance from the Ramayana's Sundar Kand in which Lord Ram affectionately meets his troops and enquires about their well-being. To this, Jamvant says, "Jamvant Kahe Sun Raghuraya, Jaapar Nath Karo Tum Daya, Taahi Sada Shubh Kushal Nirantar, Sur Nar Muni Prasanna Ta Upar." It roughly translates to, "Oh Lord, with whom you stand, are destined to remain well."

Krishna draws a parallel between Lord Ram's benevolence and CM Yogi's guidance to the police officers of the state. He hailed CM Yogi Adityanath for his unflinching support to the state machinery, which ensured a smooth organisation of the mega event at Prayagraj.

Yogi Adityanath commended the Uttar Pradesh Police for their outstanding contribution to the successful and seamless conclusion of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The Chief Minister also praised the police for their commitment and cooperation, which allowed more than 66 crore devotees to participate in a safe and secure manner.

Addressing the gathering, the CM commended the police force for managing the complexities of the grand event that saw a participation of crores of devotees.

As the 45-day-long Mahakumbh concluded on Mahashivaratri, CM Yogi highlighted the scale of the event, saying, "Such a huge gathering has never happened anywhere in the world. A total of 66.30 crore devotees participated, yet there was no incident of kidnapping, loot, or any such crime. The opposition couldn't find a single such case, even with binoculars or a microscope. They left no chance to spread misinformation."

He added, "A historic event of this magnitude made them uneasy. On Mauni Amavasya alone, 8 crore devotees gathered, but the opposition continued spreading falsehoods and used disrespectful language. They even tried to malign Prayagraj by showing unrelated videos from elsewhere."

Earlier, the UP CM announced a Rs 10,000 bonus to the sanitation and health workers at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. He said that the UP government is going to ensure that from April, a minimum wage of Rs 16,000 will be provided to the sanitation workers, the temporary health workers will be given direct bank transfers, and all of them will be linked to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for health coverage.