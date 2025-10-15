Yogi government to distribute two free LPG refills to 1.86 crore women under Ujjwala Yojana UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a major Diwali initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, providing two free LPG refills to over 1.86 crore women across Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to provide two free LPG refills to women beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The announcement will be officially made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday at Lok Bhavan, benefitting 1.86 crore households across the state.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Check details

The scheme, launched in 2016, aims to replace traditional cooking fuels with LPG in rural and economically weaker households. Uttar Pradesh leads the country in implementation, with over 18.6 million connections already distributed. Under the new initiative, free refills will be provided in two phases:

Phase 1: October to December 2025

Phase 2: January to March 2026

The government has allocated Rs 1,500 crore for the scheme, with an advance amount of Rs 346.34 crore already given to oil companies for smooth delivery.

Who will benefit

The first phase will benefit 1.23 crore Aadhaar-verified women. Beneficiaries will buy LPG cylinders at the current market price, and the subsidy will be credited to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within 3 to 4 days. The scheme includes:

Women using 14.2 kg and 5 kg cylinders

Households with only one connection

Ongoing Aadhaar verification drives aim to ensure all eligible users are covered.

The scheme will be implemented through Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. To support the process:

SMS alerts and a mobile app will keep users informed

Additional laptops and manpower are provided at distribution points

Banners, camps, and awareness campaigns are being run across the state

Monitoring committees at the state and district levels will ensure smooth implementation, while a grievance redressal system will handle consumer complaints. The Weights and Measures Department will conduct inspections to ensure full cylinder quantity is maintained.