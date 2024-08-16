Yogi Adityanath achieves new milestone, becomes longest-running Uttar Pradesh CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at his official residence.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has scripted a new milestone by becoming the longest-running CM in the history of the North Indian state, overtaking the likes of Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Adityanath has served in the CM's office for a total of seven years and 148 days, which is the longest tenure in the state.

Previously, Congress leader Sampurnanand had the longest-running tenure as the UP CM with a total of five years and 344 days. Adityanath surpassed the record in 2023. It is interesting to note here that Mayawati has taken the oath for the CM's post four times, and Mulayam Singh Yadav has been sworn in for three times, yet they were unable to break Sampurnand and Adityanath's records.

Second consecutive term in UP

Adityanath is among the leaders who have led their party to a second consecutive term in the state, breaking the 37-year-old record held by Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who was sworn in as CM for the second time in the undivided Uttar Pradesh for a second time in 1985. Since the formation of Uttarakhand, Adityanath has been the first Chief Minister of the state to secure power for a second consecutive term.

He is also the Chief Minister who broke an age-old myth that moving to Noida would mean losing his coveted seat. Adityanath's political career began in 1998 when he was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha for the first time. He became the Chief Minister of UP for the first time in 2017 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won an overwhelming majority of 325 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

Who is Yogi Adityanath?

Born Ajay Singh Bisht in 1972, Adityanath is known now as one of the most prominent figures in the Indian political landscape. His disciplined lifestyle and keen interest in spirituality and religious activities have reverberated across the country. Under the guidance of Mahant Avaidyanath, he embraced a monastic life with the name 'Yogi Adityanath' and became the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math at the age of 22.

He was one of the youngest members of the Lok Sabha at the age of 26 and has been re-elected as the MP for Gorakhpur five times. Since 1998, Adityanath has become one of the most vocal advocates of the Hindu nationalist causes in the country. Under his tenure as CM, Uttar Pradesh saw an improvement in law and order, infrastructural development and healthcare.

ALSO READ | 78th Independence Day: UP CM Yogi hoists national flag, pays tribute to freedom fighters | WATCH