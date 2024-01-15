Uttar Pradesh: 40 passengers injured as two buses collide on Yamuna Expressway

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

At least 40 passengers sustained injuries in an early morning collision between two buses on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday (January 15), officials said. The accident took place at around 3 am at MileStone 110 Raya cut near Mathura on Yamuna Expressway, following which the injured were rushed to the hospital.

How did the accident occur?

According to the officials, one bus was on its way from Dholpur to Noida while the other was enroute from Etawah to Noida, and the accident occurred on the road from Agra to Noida. Soon after the accident, 31 passengers were rushed to the district hospital while 9 others were admitted to other hospitals. Notably, North India is reeling under severe cold conditions, as part of which fog envelops the region for most part of the day and night, thus limiting the visibility, while also increasing the risk of such mishappenings.

What did the police say?

Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey said, “One bus which was the victim of the accident was going from Dholpur to Noida and the other bus was going from Etawah to Noida. However, both these buses met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway.”

All the injured passengers are undergoing treatment.

(With inputs from MS Sharma)

