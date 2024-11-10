Sunday, November 10, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: Woman, newborn die during delivery, family accuses doctors of negligence

Uttar Pradesh news: The official said the husband claimed that the mother and child died during the operation but the doctors did not inform them about it and referred her to another hospital, saying her condition was serious.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Sultanpur Updated on: November 10, 2024 9:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Woman, newborn die during delivery, family accuses doctors of negligence.

Uttar Pradesh news: A woman and her newborn died on Saturday (November 9) after doctors at a private hospital in Sultanpur performed a cesarean surgery (C-section) allegedly without her husband's consent, following which the family members of the deceased created a ruckus at the facility, police said.

According to the police, Yashoda (35), the wife of Santram Pasi, was taken to a private hospital in the city by her family on Saturday when she experienced labour pains. Santram alleged that the doctors sent him to get blood and operated upon his wife without his consent, a police official said.

The husband claimed the mother and child died during the operation but the doctors did not inform them about it and referred her to another hospital, saying her condition was serious, the official said.

In the complaint to the police, the family alleged that when an ambulance was called and preparations were being made to make the pregnant woman sit, they realised both the woman and her newborn had died, said Dheeraj Kumar, the SHO of Baldirai police station.

The family members created a ruckus at the hospital during which the hospital owner and the doctor fled, the police officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal action has been initiated in the matter, he added.

