Uttar Pradesh: Wanted criminal involved in Sultanpur jewellery store robbery shot dead in encounter with STF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mangesh Yadav was killed in an encounter with UP STF.

Sultanpur encounter: A wanted criminal and prime accused in the daylight robbery at jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district was killed in an encounter with the state Special Task Force (STF) in the early hours of Thursday, said officials. Mangesh Yadav, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, sustained severe injuries during the encounter and was admitted to CHC Bhadhaiya for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries.

Police recovered arms, looted jewellery

The police recovered a 32-bore pistol, cartridges, 315-bore pistol, bike and looted jewellery from the spot. Mangesh, a native of Jaunpur, had several criminal cases already registered against him.

The encounter, with the members of the gang who committed daylight robbery at Bharat Jewelers in Sultanpur town on August 28, took place in the Misirpur Puraina area of Kotwali Dehat, Sultanpur at around 3:25 am. The operation was led by STF Deputy Superintendent of Police DK Shahi and Deputy Superintendent of Police Vimal Singh.

Sultanpur jewellery store robbery

On August 28, five armed men looted valuables worth over Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint from a jewellery shop in broad daylight in the Majorganj area in Sultanpur. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at about 12 noon when five men in two bikes entered the showroom of jeweller Bharatji Soni. Three of them wore helmets and two had covered their face with scars.

Since the incident, the police and UP STF have been engaged in solving the case. Mangesh Yadav was also involved in this incident. Earlier, the police had also arrested three other criminals after an encounter.

On Tuesday, the police received information about the location of three criminals from an informer. The police then surrounded the area, leading to a shootout. During the exchange of fire, the police shot the three criminals in the legs. All three were arrested while injured and admitted to the hospital. According to the police, the robbery incident involved a total of five criminals. Three have been arrested, one has been killed by the STF, and another is still being searched for.

Akhilesh Yadav on encounter

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP has deep connections with those involved in the Sultanpur robbery. According to the MP, before the alleged fake encounter, the 'main accused' was contacted and persuaded to surrender, while others from the gang were only shot in the legs to create a façade.

Also Read: Lucknow: Woman molested in ambulance while returning with ill husband from hospital, patient dies

Also Read: Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Muslim side moves Supreme Court against HC order