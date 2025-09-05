Uttar Pradesh: Two-month-old baby abducted by monkeys and drowned in water drum in Sitapur The incident took place on Thursday when Anuj Kumar's baby was discovered missing from the verandah. The infant, who had been resting on a cot while his mother, Savita, was in the bath, was taken by monkeys that had entered the house.

Sitapur:

In a shocking incident in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, a two-month-old baby was killed by monkeys, who allegedly abducted the child from a cot and drowned him in a water drum on the roof of the house. The tragic event occurred in Surajpur village, under the jurisdiction of Makhrehta police station, and has left the family in deep grief.

Baby abducted while sleeping on cot

The incident occurred on Thursday when Anuj Kumar's baby was found missing from the verandah of the house. The baby, who had been lying on a cot while his mother, Savita, was taking a bath, was abducted by monkeys that entered the house. After realising the child was missing, the family immediately began searching for him throughout the house and the surrounding area.

Body found in water drum

After an extensive search, the baby’s body was discovered floating in a water-filled drum on the roof of the house. According to reports, the monkeys had taken the child from the cot and dumped him in the drum. The baby, who had been battling a medical condition known as "Incomplete Skin Loss," was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre in Lucknow. The sudden death has left the family devastated, especially as this was their first child.

Family conducts last Rites without informing police

However, in a twist of events, the family, instead of informing the authorities, performed the last rites of the child on Thursday evening. It wasn’t until Friday morning that the news spread within the village, and the incident was brought to light.

Police investigation underway

Upon receiving information, police officials, led by In-Charge Prabhat Kumar, began their investigation. Anuj Kumar, the baby’s father, operates an electric shop outside his home. The police have collected details and sent officers to the scene. As of now, no formal complaint has been filed by the family, but the police have started questioning and recording statements to understand the circumstances surrounding the death.

The family’s tragic loss has shaken the community, and authorities are closely investigating the cause of this unusual and heartbreaking incident.