Uttar Pradesh: Two dead, several injured as car collides with truck in Jhansi.

Uttar Pradesh: Two persons were killed and six injured when a car collided with a truck near a village here on the Kanpur road, police said on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Tuesday night (February 25) when a car carrying passengers from the Jhansi bus stand towards Orai collided with an oncoming truck near Bachhawali village.

Another truck approaching from behind also rammed into the car, Circle Officer (Sadar) Alok Kumar said.

Neetu (38) and Saurabh (37) died on the spot, while six others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to a medical college for treatment, Kumar said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway, police added.

