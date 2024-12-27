Uttar Pradesh: Tragic road accident in Hathras kills three labourers by dumper

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Road ACCIDENT

A tragic road accident occurred on Thursday in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, when a speeding dumper crushed three labourers who were walking along the road. As per the information, all these happened near Matar Plant in the Sikandra Rau area. A close locality was that of Muglagarhi. Two of the deceased workers died on the spot, while the third succumbed to his injury in the hospital a little while after admission.

As per eyewitness accounts, the dumper was running fast and could not notice the pedestrians on the roadside. Accident was so fatal that there was no survival of the workers. The identities of the victims have yet to be disclosed, but they were taken to the hospital as soon as possible. Doctors have declared the two dead on arrival, while the other died during treatment.

"The police got the call about the accident and rushed to the spot and taken the injured to the hospital," said a police officer. The police also arrested the dumper and its driver after a brief search in the area. The case of the accident is under investigation; initial reports hint towards either drinking while driving or possibly some other reason leading to loss of control by the driver.

The area is now in shock since the families of the deceased reached the hospital immediately after the incident. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and initiation of thorough investigation in these cases immediately.

Three more substantial incidents had been reported in Hathras. An accident occurred earlier this year in which on September 7, a Roadways bus collided with a Tata Magic vehicle killing at least seventeen people on the Mathura Bareilly highway.

Furthermore, in July, a religious gathering in Hathras turned into a tragedy when a stampede claimed the lives of 123 people.

Local authorities are under growing pressure to improve road safety and prevent such avoidable incidents.