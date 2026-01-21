Uttar Pradesh to observe blackout across 75 districts during civil defence mock drill on January 23 A blackout will be implemented simultaneously in all 75 districts of the state to assess preparedness to deal with an attack from an enemy country during an emergency.

Lucknow:

In Uttar Pradesh, a blackout mock drill will be conducted on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. A blackout will be implemented simultaneously in all 75 districts of the state to assess preparedness to deal with an attack from an enemy country during an emergency.

On Wednesday evening, a sudden chaos erupted at the police lines in Lucknow when suddenly there was the sound of an explosion, an air raid, and sirens started blaring. People sitting in the park were injured; some sustained head injuries, others leg or arm injuries. This was actually a rehearsal for the mock drill that will be conducted throughout Uttar Pradesh on January 23.

Mock drill depicts fire breaking out in various places

The mock drill depicted that fire broke out in various places due to the bombing, people were trapped in tall buildings, and one building collapsed due to the bomb attack. A car was on fire, and its doors were jammed.

Mock drill involved personnel from Civil Defence

The mock drill involved personnel from Civil Defence, Disaster Management, SDRF, and NDRF. Civil Defence personnel first provided first aid to the injured people in the park, extinguished the fire using wet blankets and water, and rescued people trapped in tall buildings using nets.

The driver was pulled out of the car after breaking the window. NDRF and SDRF teams also arrived at the scene and began rescue operations.