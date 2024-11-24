Uttar Pradesh: Three dead in violent clashes during survey at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Violent clash erupted on Sunday morning

Violence erupted in Sambhal district on Sunday during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and widespread unrest. The deceased, identified as Naeem Khan, Bilal and Noman, died after being caught in the chaos when clashes broke out between police and protesters. Family members of Naeem Khan have alleged that he was shot by the police, a claim that has sparked protests and outrage in the area.

Allegations of police firing

The violence began around 11:00 AM when a police team was attempting to disperse a crowd that had gathered near the mosque during the survey. According to Naeem Khan’s family, the police opened fire in the presence of the local CEO, and one of the bullets struck Naeem, causing his immediate death. The family insists that Naeem was not involved in the protest and was simply on his way to buy refined oil for his shop when he was shot.

Marks of the police firing were found on the iron shutters of a nearby building, further substantiating the claim of gunfire. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Naeem Khan succumbed to his injuries. Local reports indicate that Bilal and Noman were also killed by police gunfire as they were in the vicinity of the clashes. All three men were reportedly present on a street behind the mosque where stone-pelting and arson were taking place.

Unrest and stone-pelting

The survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, which began peacefully at around 7:30 AM, soon turned chaotic when a crowd of approximately 1,000 people gathered in the area. Tensions escalated quickly, with protesters throwing stones at the police and setting fire to vehicles. In response, the police were forced to use tear gas and lathi charge to control the situation.

As the violence spread, police fired shots to disperse the crowd. The incident resulted in widespread panic, with many residents fleeing the area to avoid the escalating violence. Police had to call for reinforcements to manage the unrest.

Deaths and investigations

The violence in Sambhal has drawn strong reactions from both the local community and political figures. The families of the deceased have demanded justice, accusing the police of excessive force. The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and authorities have promised a thorough investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, security forces continue to maintain a heavy presence in the area to prevent further violence.