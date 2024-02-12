Uttar Pradesh STF arrests four on charges of extorting money by issuing 'fake' halal certificate

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Four arrested officials of the Halal Council of India.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) apprehended four members of the 'Halal Council of India' on Monday. They include its president, general secretary, and treasurer, on charges of allegedly extorting money under the guise of halal certification. The arrested individuals are identified as Maulana Mudassir, Habib Yusuf Patel, Md Anwar Khan, and Mohammed Tahir.

Police recover several documents

The police also recovered four Aadhar cards, four PAN cards, three mobile phones, four ATM cards, three driving licenses, two voter cards, one RC and cash worth Rs 21,820 from their possession. The investigation revealed that the Halal Council of India used to charge Rs 10,000 per certificate. The council also had no authority to issue certificates.

What's the case?

In November 2003, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed a ban on the "manufacture, sale, storage, and distribution of halal-certified products" within the state. Subsequent to this ban, a case was filed in Lucknow against various organisations, production companies and their proprietors, managers, and other unidentified individuals implicated in unlawfully extorting money in the guise of halal certification. In addition, the case pertains to promoting religious discord, as well as funding various anti-national, separatist, and terrorist entities.

It's worth noting that no tests or any kind of testing were conducted in relation to obtaining a Halal certificate. Moreover, "illegal collections" were made under the guise of providing such certification. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Special STF is probing into the utilisation of these funds.

What is a 'Halal certificate'?

'Halal certification' is usually viewed as an assurance that a product adheres to Islamic principles, ensuring that it is free from any form of adulteration and does not contain any ingredients derived from animals or their by-products deemed 'haram' in Islam. Generally applicable to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian products, Halal certification serves as a quality standard for Muslim consumers.

