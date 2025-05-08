Uttar Pradesh shocker: Man brutally kills wife with axe, dies by suicide later in Sonbhadra forest The couple allegedly got into a heated argument following which the man, in a fit of rage, attacked his wife with an axe, fatally striking her on the neck, the police said. Police have taken possession of the bodies and are carrying out further investigations.

Sonbhadra:

In a shocking and tragic incident from Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly murdered his wife with an axe before taking his own life by hanging in Sonbhadra forest, police said. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh, 38-year-old Rajendra Gurjar, a resident of Palpal village under the Rampur Barkonia police station, had gone to the forest along with his 35-year-old wife, Rita, to collect chironji nuts. However, what began as a routine activity turned fatal after the couple reportedly got into a fierce argument.

In a moment of uncontrollable rage, Rajendra is believed to have struck Rita on the neck with an axe, killing her on the spot. After she died, he used her saree to hang himself from a nearby tree, the police said.

Man shoots wife over suspicion of infidelity in UP

The incident is said to have occurred around noon on Wednesday, but due to the forest's remote location, police only received information around 4 pm. Authorities reached the site and recovered the bodies. The ASP stated that further legal procedures are underway as the investigation is underway.

Last month, a man was arrested for allegedly shooting his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur over the suspicion of infidelity. The incident took place on April 23. As per police reports, the man is said to be the son of Kant Nagar Panchayat president. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told media that Shakeel alias Nanhe, son of Kant Nagar Panchayat president Munara Begum, shot his wife, Nigar alias Reena (28), at their home in Kant town.

Upon receiving the information, SP Dwivedi visited the medical college to inquire about the incident. During his inquiry, Nigar reported that her husband, Shakeel, suspected her of infidelity, which led him to shoot her. Shakeel was absconding after the incident but was arrested later, police added.

