Uttar Pradesh: Temple wall defaced with controversial graffiti in Bareilly, FIR registered

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: Temple wall defaced with controversial graffiti in Bareilly.

Uttar Pradesh: The wall of a temple was defaced with controversial graffiti in Bareilly on Wednesday (January 1), police said. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in the matter. A purported video of the defaced wall was doing the rounds on social media.

A wall of the Shanti Maa Durga temple in Biharipur under the Kotwali police station area was defaced with controversial graffiti. Local police acted swiftly, erased the graffiti and registered an FIR against unidentified persons, police officials said. Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Pandey said footage of CCTV cameras installed near the temple is being scanned to identify the culprits.

The incident has drawn significant attention, with a purported video of the defaced wall circulating on social media. City Magistrate Rajiv Shukla urged people to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours, emphasising the importance of maintaining communal harmony.

Authorities have taken proactive steps to ensure peace in the area. The swift action by the police to remove the graffiti and begin the investigation has been appreciated by local residents. However, community leaders and officials continue to appeal for restraint and vigilance.

This incident comes amid heightened sensitivities around places of worship. Similar acts in the past have sparked unrest, making it crucial for authorities to address such matters promptly and transparently. Community leaders have reiterated the need for unity and mutual respect among all sections of society.

The defacement of the Shanti Maa Durga temple wall is a troubling incident, but the prompt actions by law enforcement demonstrate a commitment to resolving the issue. As investigations continue, the authorities and community members alike emphasise the importance of peace and cooperation in the area.