Uttar Pradesh: Over 30 killed in last 24 hours as heavy rain, storm wreak havoc across state | Details The worst-hit areas include Kasganj and Fatehpur, where five people each lost their lives due to storm-related incidents. Local authorities reported that most casualties occurred due to collapsing structures, falling trees, and lightning strikes.

Lucknow:

In a tragic turn of events, powerful storms accompanied by heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds have claimed 34 lives across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours. The sudden and intense weather has left a trail of devastation in several districts.

The worst-hit areas include Kasganj and Fatehpur, where five people each lost their lives due to storm-related incidents. Local authorities reported that most casualties occurred due to collapsing structures, falling trees, and lightning strikes. Residents recalled a terrifying night as high-speed winds uprooted trees, snapped electric poles, and caused widespread damage to homes and property.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The district-wise data of casualties in the state.

Yogi Adityanath directs officials to carry out relief work

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials of the concerned districts to carry out relief work with full promptness in view of storms, rain, and hailstorms, as per a release. The CM has stated that officials should visit the affected areas, conduct surveys, and closely monitor the relief efforts.

In cases of loss of human or animal life due to lightning, storms, or rain-related disasters, immediate distribution of relief funds should be ensured to the affected families. Proper medical treatment should be provided to the injured.

Instructions have also been sent to officials to assess crop damage through surveys and send reports to the government so that further action can be taken. He further directed that in case of waterlogging, proper arrangements for drainage should be made on a priority basis.

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR

It should be noted here that rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing much-needed relief from the soaring temperatures and turning the weather pleasant. However, strong winds accompanying the rain caused some damage across the region. In nearby Noida, several trees were uprooted and fell on vehicles, disrupting traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted partly cloudy sky on Thursday and thunderstorms with rain on Friday and Saturday.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Man dies as tree falls on him amid heavy rainfall, dust storm in Greater Noida