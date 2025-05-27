Uttar Pradesh sees nearly 70 per cent improvement in water quality: UPPCB Report The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, in its statement, said it has implemented a range of effective measures aimed at enhancing water quality across the state.

The water quality of rivers and reservoirs in Uttar Pradesh has improved by almost 70 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to a report released by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Tuesday. The state government credited a series of sustained initiatives and rigorous monitoring efforts for this marked progress.

The UPPCB, in its statement, said it has implemented a range of effective measures aimed at enhancing water quality across the state.

Significant Gains from Targeted Efforts

"As a result of these efforts, UPPCB's 2024 report reveals a significant 68.8 per cent improvement in water purity across Uttar Pradesh compared to 2023," the board stated.

This milestone reflects the success of continuous initiatives, comprehensive monitoring, and targeted campaigns undertaken by the government to curb water pollution.

In 2024, the UPPCB conducted water quality assessments at 176 locations statewide, noting marked improvement at 120 sites—demonstrating the efficacy of the state's pollution control strategies.

Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure Boosted

The government said that under key programmes like the Namami Gange Mission and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Uttar Pradesh has significantly increased its wastewater treatment capacity.

As of April 2025, the state has established 152 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), of which 141 are operational and 126 meet environmental standards. Six STPs are currently under testing, while 15 are expected to become fully functional in the near future.

Challenges Remain in Certain Areas

"Despite this progress, challenges persist in certain regions. To address these issues, the government and local administration are working in tandem to ensure full compliance and improved water quality outcomes," the statement added.

In a move to enforce environmental norms, the UPPCB has penalised STPs failing to meet compliance standards.

"Between October 2022 and April 2025, environmental fines totaling Rs 11.79 crore were imposed on erring STPs. However, only Rs 7.30 lakh has been recovered so far, prompting the board to focus on strengthening the penalty recovery mechanism," it said.

Focus on River Restoration and Regulation

The statement also highlighted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's emphasis on reviving and conserving key rivers including the Ganga, Yamuna, and Gomti, alongside smaller water bodies.

"The government has not only expanded the capacity of STPs under the Namami Gange programme but also implemented strict regulations to control effluents discharged by industrial units," the report concluded.

