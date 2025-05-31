Uttar Pradesh: Five dead, 6 injured as car crashes near Majhila police station in Hardoi Hardoi road accident: An Ertiga car was returning to Pali after a wedding in Kusma village of Majhila. The vehicle lost control and fell into a ditch, killing five people on the spot, including a child; six others were seriously injured.

Hardoi:

At least five people lost their lives and six others got severely injured after a car lost control and crashed near the police station Majhila in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Saturday (May 31). Circle Officer (CO) Shahabad Anuj Kumar said, "While returning from the wedding procession, a car lost control and crashed near Police Station Majhila. Police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. Five people were declared dead by the doctors. 6 people are being treated in the hospital. Police are carrying out the postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings."

Here is what the police official said -

An Ertiga car was returning to Pali after a wedding in Kusma village of Majhila. The vehicle lost control and fell into a ditch, killing five people on the spot, including a child; six others were seriously injured. The incident occurred near Bhuppa Purwa turn in the Majhila police station area.

More details are awaited in this regard.