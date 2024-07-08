Uttar Pradesh: Railway culvert washed away as incessant rains create havoc in Pilibhit | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A culvert built on the railway track was washed away in Pilibhit district.

The situation in various states of the country has become chaotic amid heavy rains during the ongoing monsoon season. The impact of the rains has also affected transportation in Uttar Pradesh. In the state's Pilibhit district, continuous heavy rainfall has started to create flood-like situation. Meanwhile, due to heavy rain in the district, a culvert built on the railway track was washed away. The video of this incident is also going viral on social media.

Due to heavy rains in Pilibhit, water has accumulated at various spots on the railway tracks, leading to the suspension of rail operations. In this situation, a culvert on the railway track between Shahganj Station and Sandai Halt, which was constructed to connect the Pilibhit Junction to the Mailani Junction on the recently built railway line from Pilibhit to Lucknow, was washed away by the strong flow of the Sakaria drain.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

This culvert, reported to be a railway culvert, was located between pillar numbers 241/2 and 243, west of Bangla village, causing damage to the railway track. As a result, the railway administration has halted the operation of all trains going to Lucknow via Pilibhit. Additionally, due to water levels exceeding the danger mark on the railway track near the Khatima bridge, all trains from Pilibhit to Tanakpur have also been suspended.

It should be mentioned here that the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall, with occasional intense spells accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in areas of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and other states.

