Uttar Pradesh: Police station to be built opposite Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Police station to be built opposite Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

Uttar Pradesh: Following the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24, the Uttar Pradesh Police is taking measures to enhance security and as part of these efforts, construction of a new police outpost is set to commence in the field opposite Shahi Jama Masjid, officials said Friday.

"Measurements for the new outpost have been completed," Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said.

However, he declined to reveal the proposed name of the outpost at this stage.

"The outpost is being established to bolster security in the region. Once completed, it will be manned round-the-clock to ensure a continuous police presence," the officer said.

Four people were killed and several others, including security personnel, were injured in violence that broke out in the Kot Garvi area on November 24 when some locals clashed with police during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid over a petition that claimed a Harihar temple once existed at the site.

The administration in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday (December 26) commenced the renovation and excavation of the ancient "Mrityu Kup" (well of death) at Kot Purvi, located within the Sambhal Kotwali police station area.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to identify and restore wells that are believed to hold great religious and spiritual significance. According to locals, the well was abandoned several years ago and filled with debris, which will be cleared.

The well is not only a historic landmark but also a sacred site where devotees believe they can attain salvation by bathing, the locals claim. The well is deeply-embedded in the region's spiritual fabric, with locals holding it in high regard for its mythological importance.

"Thursday marks the beginning of the excavation of the Mrityu Kup, a very ancient and revered site. The excavation is being carried out with the cooperation of the Nagar Palika. The well is immensely popular and its renovation will further strengthen our faith. The district administration has been highly supportive in ensuring the development of this important cultural and religious landmark," local councillor Gagan Varshney said.

Sambhal's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra said accompanied by a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), she visited the Bhadrika Ashram Tirtha and Chaturmukh Kup in Hauz Bhadde Sarai.