Uttar Pradesh Police rolls out guidelines for 'Mission Shakti' centres in every police station | Check details

The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued detailed guidelines for setting up Mission Shakti centres across all police stations in the state, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent directive. The initiative, part of the state government’s flagship Mission Shakti campaign, aims to strengthen women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance.
Structure and staffing of centres
According to the directives issued by DGP Rajeev Krishna, Mission Shakti centres will function like mini police outposts, exclusively dedicated to handling cases related to crimes against women.
Each centre will be headed by an officer-in-charge at the level of a sub-inspector, preferably a woman. They will be supported by 1–4 additional sub-inspectors, 4–15 constables (with half of them being women), 1–2 female home guards, and counsellors as required. Policemen posted at these centres will serve a tenure of three to five years, with provisions for transfer after specialised training.
Facilities and resources
Every police station has been instructed to allocate a separate room for the Mission Shakti centre.
These rooms will be equipped with:
- Computers, records, and stationery
- Dedicated women’s restrooms
- Space for counselling and victim support activities
Core responsibilities
The Mission Shakti centres will play a multifaceted role, not only in addressing crime but also in ensuring preventive measures and support services.
Their duties include:
- Preparing duty rosters for Women’s Help Desk and ensuring prompt follow-up on complaints
- Supervising Anti-Romeo squads and Women Beat plans
- Maintaining parallel FIR records for women-related cases
- Coordinating with one-stop centres, district-level legal aid authorities, probation officers, and family courts
- Providing counselling, rehabilitation, legal guidance, and compensation support to victims
- In sensitive cases such as elopement or false allegations, mandatory counselling sessions will be organised.
Focus on awareness and women’s empowerment
Beyond enforcement, Mission Shakti centres will also conduct awareness campaigns on women’s safety, cyber safety, and social empowerment. By collaborating with welfare departments and community stakeholders, the centres are expected to serve as a bridge between law enforcement and victim assistance services.
Government’s commitment
On September 20 (Saturday), while launching Mission Shakti 5.0, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised the remarkable changes in women’s status since 2017, stating that clear intentions result in effective implementation of welfare schemes. He reaffirmed that every police station in Uttar Pradesh will soon have a dedicated Mission Shakti centre, with women officers at the forefront of the initiative.