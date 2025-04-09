UP: Police encounter with fugitives involved in triple murder of farmer leader, family, 2 arrested in Fatehpur A triple murder in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, occurred after a road dispute escalated, resulting in the deaths of farmer leader Pappu Singh, his son, and brother, sparking protests and unrest in the village.

An encounter between the police and absconding criminals linked to the brutal murder of three family members, including a prominent farmer leader, took place on Tuesday morning in Fatehpur district. During the encounter, two criminals were injured in the legs due to the police's retaliatory fire. The accused have been arrested and admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhaval Jaiswal confirmed that four of the accused involved in the triple murder have been arrested so far, and further strict action will be taken against them. A case has been registered against six individuals in connection with the crime.

Murder linked to Panchayat elections and old rivalry

The tragic incident occurred on Monday morning in the Hathgam police station area, near the Tahirapur intersection. Farmer leader Pappu Singh, along with his son Abhay Singh and brother Rinku Singh, was shot dead in broad daylight. The murder appears to have been driven by a combination of old enmity and tensions surrounding the recent panchayat elections. In response, the police registered a murder case against six accused, including former village head Munno Singh, based on a complaint filed by the victims’ family. To track down the perpetrators, the Additional Director General (ADG) ordered the formation of ten police teams.

Police encounter and arrests

On Tuesday morning, while conducting routine checks near Badluwapur turn in the Khaga Kotwali area, the police noticed a suspicious Scorpio vehicle approaching. The police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the criminals inside opened fire on the officers. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, two of the miscreants, identified as Sajjan Singh and Piyush Singh, were shot in the legs.

Both were arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police also recovered several weapons from the accused, including two pistols, cartridges, a black Scorpio vehicle, mobile phones, and 1,700 rupees in cash. The encounter took place near Barkatpur, on the Premnagar-Budhwan road, where the accused attempted to flee.

Tension in village

The murders of Pappu Singh, his son Abhay Singh, and his brother Pinku Singh have created significant unrest in the region. Pappu Singh, aged 50, was the Vice President of the district unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). His son, Abhay, was 22, and his younger brother, Pinku, was 45. To maintain peace and prevent further violence, a heavy police force, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), has been deployed in Akhri village. The police are continuing their efforts to arrest the remaining accused in the case and ensure that justice is served to the victims and their families.