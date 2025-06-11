Uttar Pradesh: Party worker slaps SSP chief Mahendra Rajbhar multiple times in Jaunpur | Video Uttar Pradesh: In the aftermath of the incident, Mahendra Rajbhar alleged that Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was the key conspirator behind the assault.

Jaunpur:

In a shocking incident during a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, Mahendra Rajbhar, national president of the Suheldev Swabhiman Party (SSP), was assaulted on stage by a party worker. The incident occurred during an event held to commemorate Maharaja Suheldev's victory day in Ashapur village, located under the Jalalpur police station jurisdiction on June 10 (Tuesday).

According to witnesses and video footage that have since gone viral on social media, the attacker, identified as Brijesh Rajbhar, first garlanded Mahendra Rajbhar before slapping him multiple times in full view of the audience, triggering chaos at the venue. Mahendra Rajbhar, a native of Mau district and the chief guest at the event, later filed a complaint at the Jalalpur police station naming Brijesh as the assailant.

The event was organised for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of a statue of Maharaja Suheldev in the Rajbhar-dominated Zafarabad Assembly constituency.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Mahendra Rajbhar was slapped in UP's Jaunpur during a public event.

Accusations and political fallout

Following the incident, Mahendra Rajbhar accused Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar of masterminding the attack. He claimed that Brijesh Rajbhar had met with the SBSP leader several days prior and alleged that the assault was politically motivated.

“Brijesh was once associated with my party but currently holds no official role. There is no internal rift or financial disagreement. I don’t know who invited him or how he gained access to the stage,” Mahendra Rajbhar told reporters.

Jalalpur SHO Triveni Singh confirmed that a complaint has been filed and that the police are reviewing the viral video as part of their investigation.

Akhilesh Yadav condemns incident

Reacting strongly, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav denounced the attack as an example of rising hostility and marginalisation of backward communities, Dalits, and minorities—collectively referred to as "PDA" (Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) by Yadav.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav alleged the BJP’s complicity in the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrator. “The BJP’s attempt to divide communities through internal conflict will not succeed. If they are not involved, let them prove it by taking swift action,” he wrote.

Yadav further stated that violence against PDA leaders only serves to reinforce their resolve and commitment to constitutional values.

(Image Source : X)Akhilesh Yadav condemns incident of Mahendra Rajbhar being slapped in Jaunpur.

Political background

Mahendra Rajbhar had previously served as national vice-president of the SBSP but split from the party ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He later founded the Suheldev Swabhiman Party, accusing Om Prakash Rajbhar of deviating from the party’s core mission and prioritising personal gains.

The Zafarabad Assembly constituency, where the event took place, is currently represented by SBSP’s Jagdish Narayan Rai, who won the seat in the 2022 elections as part of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Police investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

(With inputs from Sudhakar Shukla)