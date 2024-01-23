UP: Nine children injured as DJ van comes in contact with live wire during religious procession in Amethi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, as many as nine children suffered burn injuries on Monday after they came in contact with an 11,000-Volt live wire during a religious procession in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The district police said the incident happened in the Sangrampur area this evening when the children, aged between nine and 15, were returning home on a DJ van after a 'bhandara' programme at a temple to mark the Ayodhya consecration ceremony.

How the incident happened?

"Suddenly, they came in contact with an 11,000-Volt line. In total, nine children got burnt," the Amethi Police said. Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said that children were immediately rushed to the district hospital. "Eight of them were stable and one child was referred to a higher centre in Lucknow," the SP added.

Children were part of procession

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lallan Singh said there was a 'bhandara' in a Shiva temple in the Durai Ka Purva village of the Sangrampur police station. The children were part of a procession that was taken out in the same place.

Singh said all the injured children were admitted to the Gauriganj District Hospital for treatment, and one of them, Nandan Singh (15), was sent to a trauma centre in Lucknow as his condition was critical.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani raps official on phone over pendency of teachers’ dues: ‘Every person in Amethi has access to me'