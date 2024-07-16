Really? Mother of 6 and father of 10 kids fall in love, elope days before their children's wedding in UP

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

How far can you go in love? Can’t imagine, right? So couldn’t these two – the father of 10 kids and mother of 6 children, who eloped with each other just days before their offsprings’ wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. The incident reportedly took place in the first week of June after which an FIR was registered against the man, on the complaint of the woman’s now-ditched husband. The marriage between the man’s son and the woman’s daughter was scheduled to take place on July 17.

The incident has become a hot topic of discussion in the area. When the woman’s husband learned about it, he was stunned. He has accused the man of kidnapping his wife and has filed a complaint at the Kotwali Ganjdundwara police station.

How did 'love' bloom?

The 35-year-old mother of the bride and the father of the groom started talking to each other frequently. Two months ago, two families arranged the marriage of their children. The girl's father said that his daughter was engaged to the accused Shakeel's son. After the engagement, his wife and the accused began talking during the frequent visits. The marriage was set to take place this month, hence frequent visits went on. Meanwhile, the accused came to his house and kidnapped his wife before the children could swear for life.

Husband lodges police complaint

The girl's mother has six children and had adopted a niece, making a total of seven children. The accused Shakeel has 10 children. After the engagement, the accused and the woman started talking, and as they grew closer, he eloped with her before the children's wedding. The husband has filed a complaint with the police, and the police are currently searching for the woman based on the husband's complaint.

(With inputs from Akshay Paliwal)

ALSO READ | Gorakhpur: Woman arrested for posing as police inspector, extorting money