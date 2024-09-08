Medical apathy in UP! Mother delivers baby in ambulance after Mainpuri hospital refuses admission

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mother delivers baby in ambulance after hospital refuses admission in UP's Mainpuri.

Medical apathy in Uttar Pradesh: A baby was delivered in an ambulance on Saturday (September 7) on the way to a hospital after the mother was refused to get admitted in another hospital in the Mainpuri region of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at "Sausaiya Matra Shishu Chikitshalaya," where the mother was refused admission due to the absence of the anaesthesiologist.

As per the information, the hospital first stated that the anaesthesiologist was absent and the mother was referred to another hospital. On her way, she delivered the baby inside the ambulance.

"I came with my wife for delivery. They said that the delivery couldn't be done normally, and then I said that they do the operation for delivering the baby. Upon which they said that they could, as the anaesthesia doctor wasn't present and they referred to another hospital. On the way to the hospital, the baby was delivered in the ambulance," the father of the baby said.

Following this, a two-member investigating committee was formed to probe into the matter.

"A complaint was registered by the concerned person, and for this, I have made a two-member investigating committee. In one week they will submit the report, and further investigation will take place following that report," said the Chief Medical Officer, Dr RC Gupta.

