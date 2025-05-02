Uttar Pradesh: One worker dead as under-construction Khadi Bhawan collapses in Fatehpur | Video Uttar Pradesh: An under-construction Khadi Bhawan collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on Friday (May 2), leaving several people injured and many others feared trapped.

Fatehpur:

At least one person is dead after an under-construction Khadi Bhawan collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on Friday (May 2), leaving several people injured and many others feared trapped. The old structure of the under-construction Khadi Gramodyog building collapsed, and labourers engaged in the construction work were trapped under the collapsed building. As per details, four trapped workers were rescued and pulled out by the fire brigade team.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital. Among those trapped under the debris were four workers, including a woman. At the hospital, the woman was declared dead by doctors. A total of ten labourers were working without any safety tools

District administration, police, and rescue team personnel are present at the spot. The contractor had undertaken demolition work as part of the construction of the new Khadi Gramodyog building. The incident occurred at Verma Chauraha in the Sadar Kotwali area today.

More details are awaited in this regard.