Uttar Pradesh: Man surrenders after allegedly killing grandmother, aunt with hammer in Moradabad A man in Moradabad surrendered after allegedly killing his grandmother and aunt over a property dispute, while similar crimes were reported in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.

A man allegedly surrendered at the Civil Lines police station in Moradabad on Friday after killing his grandmother and aunt by crushing their heads with a hammer. Officials provided this information.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satpal Antil stated that the accused, identified as Sahil Sharma, committed the murders late on Thursday night and surrendered around 4:30 PM on Friday. He had fled after the killings.

According to the officer, the accused told the police, "I have killed my grandmother and aunt. Their bodies are in the house."

Bodies sent for post-mortem

Police reported that they recovered the bodies of Saroj Sharma (90) and Vandana Sharma (60) from the house and sent them for post-mortem examination. Initial investigation revealed that Sahil was pressuring his grandmother to transfer property in his name and to buy him an auto-rickshaw. When they refused, he allegedly murdered both women.

Police further stated that the deceased Saroj Sharma's son, Narendra, had already passed away, leaving only the three family members in the house. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Similar incidents in region

This incident follows a similar case in Meerut involving Sahil and Muskan Rastogi. Additionally, another case recently emerged in Muzaffarnagar where suspicion and distrust allegedly led a wife to poison her husband's coffee. The husband fell ill after consuming the poisoned drink and is currently battling for his life in the ICU of a hospital in Meerut. The victim's family has filed a complaint with the police against their daughter-in-law, accusing her of attempting to murder her husband by poisoning his coffee.