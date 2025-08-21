Uttar Pradesh: Man reaches CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Janata Darbar' after consuming poison | Video The man was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow, where a team of doctors attended him. He is out of danger now, but necessary legal action is being taken against him.

Lucknow:

A man on Thursday arrived at the 'Janata Darbar' of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and claimed that he had consumed poison. The man has been identified as 65-year-old Satbir Gurjar, who is a resident of Sirauli village in Ghaziabad district.

Gurjar was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow, where a team of doctors attended him. He is out of danger now, but necessary legal action is being taken against him.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during 'Jan Sunwai'

This comes a day after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during her weekly 'Jan Sunwai' at her residence in the national capital. The man who attacked Gupta was identified as 41-year-old Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai. During the 'Jan Sunwai', Khimjibhai handed some papers to Gupta, and then grabbed her hair and slapped her. Gupta's security personnel immediately intervened and rescued Gupta, but the incident left her in shock.

The attack, it is alleged, was conducted as a part of a "well-planned conspiracy". The police have now registered a case against Khimjibhai under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has also been sent to five-day police custody.