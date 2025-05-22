Uttar Pradesh: Man dies as tree falls on him amid heavy rainfall, dust storm in Greater Noida UP weather: A 22-year-old man and a person with disability were killed in separate rain-related incidents on Wednesday evening in Delhi-NCR, while at least 11 others sustained injuries, police said.

Greater Noida:

A massive tree fell on a man who had gone out for a walk in the NTPC Township in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday (May 21). The youth died on the spot due to the impact of the falling tree amid a severe dust storm, followed by rainfall.

The man worked as a teacher at DAV Public School, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the NTPC outpost in the Jarcha police station area of Greater Noida.

Youth dies in Meerut amid heavy rains

Meanwhile, strong winds, a fierce storm, and heavy rainfall threw normal life into chaos in Meerut. Within half an hour, the face of the city completely changed. The entire city was submerged in darkness, and trees were uprooted across the roads.

A man lost his life after a tree fell on him. The deceased has been identified as Amit Chaudhary, a resident of Ruhasa village in the Daurala police station area.

Additionally, in the Lisari Gate police station area, the wall of a three-story building collapsed onto a nearby makeshift (kutcha) roof. A woman and her daughter were trapped underneath. Both were injured and have been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Delhi rains: Dust storm, thunderstorm disrupt power

Power disruptions were reported in several areas across the capital after an intense dust storm, followed by thunderstorms, hail, and rain lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday. The power outages were seen in Bawana, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Shakti Nagar, Model Town, Wazirabad, Dhirpur, and Burari.

According to an official release from Tata Power DDL, to ensure public safety, the electricity supply had to be temporarily suspended in certain areas to prevent electrocution. Trees and branches fell onto power lines, damaging them.

"Tata Power-DDL's Operations and Maintenance teams are maintaining a high state of readiness, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) swiftly address service complaints. Power restoration is proceeding quickly in most of the affected areas," the company said.