Uttar Pradesh: 'Kanwariyas' vandalise vehicle with 'POLICE' stamp in Ghaziabad | VIDEO

In the Madhuban Bapudham police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Kanwariyas heavily vandalised a vehicle with a 'POLICE' sticker on it. During the incident, hundreds of Kanwariyas were present at the scene. The vehicle had entered a lane reserved for Kanwariyas. Angered by this, the Kanwariyas vandalised the vehicle. Although the vehicle had a 'POLICE' sticker and a siren, the police clarified that the vehicle was private and not an official police vehicle. The incident occurred near Duhai on the Delhi-Meerut Road in the Madhuban Bapudham police station area.

Police pacify the situation

A police officer provided information about the incident, stating that around 10:15 am on July 29, near Duhai Metro Station in the Madhuban Bapudham police station area, a vehicle hit a Kanwariya. This enraged a group of Kanwariyas, who then vandalised the vehicle. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, pacified the crowd, and sent them back.

The investigation revealed that the Bolero vehicle was driven by a person named Avneesh Tyagi, who had entered the Kanwariya lane, leading to the incident. Currently, both the driver and the vehicle have been taken into custody.

(Input by Javed Akhtar)