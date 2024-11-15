Ten children feared dead after massive fire breaks out at Jhansi Medical College

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ten children dead, five injured after massive fire breaks out at Jhansi Medical College

A devastating fire broke out at Jhansi Medical College on Thursday night, leaving ten children feared dead. The blaze reportedly started in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where critically ill infants were being treated. Parents rushed to carry their newborns to safety, while relatives quickly escorted out pregnant women. Thick smoke engulfed the premises, plunging the area into darkness and reducing visibility. The ward housed 47 infants at the time of the incident. Rescue operations are ongoing, with 31 infants safely evacuated so far.

The incident occurred around 11:30 PM in the obstetrics ward, where loud cries prompted immediate action. The fire brigade and police teams reached the spot and initiated relief efforts. The district administration and medical college officials are also actively managing the situation.

CM Yogi Adityanath responds

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. He directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and expedite relief operations. The CM has also wished for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

High-level investigation ordered

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and the Principal Secretary of Health have been dispatched to Jhansi to oversee the situation. CM Yogi has instructed the Commissioner and DIG to investigate the incident thoroughly and submit a detailed report within 12 hours.

Army and fire brigade deployed

The fire triggered chaos as smoke and flames engulfed the NICU. The fire brigade and army were called in to assist in rescue and firefighting efforts. The hospital’s power supply was cut off to prevent further escalation. Parents and relatives gathered outside the hospital, pleading for their children’s safety.

Eyewitness accounts and current status

Witnesses reported spotting smoke at around 10:45 PM from the NICU, followed by rising flames. Efforts to evacuate the infants were initially hindered by heavy smoke and intense flames blocking exits. As of now, the fire has been brought under control, but rescue operations are still underway.

Authorities on-site

The district magistrate and senior officials are monitoring the situation closely. The tragedy has left families devastated, with many parents waiting anxiously for updates on their children. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

