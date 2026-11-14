Uttar Pradesh govt transfers 38 IAS officers ahead of Assembly elections, five districts get new DMs

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government has carried out a major administrative reshuffle amid preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. Orders for the transfer of 38 IAS officers were issued late Friday night. The reshuffle includes the appointment of new district magistrates in five districts, vice-chairpersons of the Lucknow and Meerut development authorities, municipal commissioners of Ghaziabad and Varanasi, and seven chief development officers (CDOs).

The transfers, carried out ahead of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, are being viewed in the context of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) guidelines.

Reshuffle in line with Election Commission's directions

On October 27, the Election Commission issued guidelines regarding the transfer of officials. The Commission directed that officers who have completed three years of service in a particular district by May 31, 2027, should be transferred.

These guidelines also apply to officers posted in municipal corporations and development authorities. Furthermore, the Commission instructed that any officer who was assigned duties in a specific assembly constituency or district during the previous assembly elections or by-elections should not be posted in the same area or district again. The Commission had requested a report from the Chief Secretary on this matter by November 30.

Five districts get new district magistrates

In line with the Election Commission's directions, the state government has changed the district magistrates of Sitapur, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor.

Rajaganapati R has been removed as Sitapur DM and appointed director of the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA). Lucknow Development Authority Vice-Chairperson Prathamesh Kumar has been appointed as the new district magistrate of Sitapur.

The district magistrates of Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar have also been interchanged. Gaurav Singh Sogervaal, who was serving as Maharajganj DM, has been appointed DM of Siddharthnagar. Meanwhile, Siddharthnagar DM Shivsharanappa has been given charge of Maharajganj.

Joginder Singh has been appointed the new district magistrate of Bijnor, while Sunil Kumar Singh will take charge as the DM of Muzaffarnagar. The outgoing Muzaffarnagar DM, Umesh Mishra, has been appointed Special Secretary in the Urban Development Department. Bijnor DM Umesh Pratap Singh has been posted as Special Secretary in the Public Works Department (PWD).

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Ghaziabad and Varanasi municipal commissioners transferred

The reshuffle also includes changes in municipal corporations and development authorities. Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Singh Malik has been appointed Vice-Chairperson of the Meerut Development Authority. Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal will take over as the new municipal commissioner of Ghaziabad.

Gorakhpur Chief Development Officer Shashwat Tripurari has been appointed Municipal Commissioner of Varanasi. Abhishek Kumar, who was serving as Special Secretary in the IT and Electronics Department, has been appointed the new CDO of Gorakhpur.

Changes in Yamuna Authority and Ayodhya

The government has also reshuffled officials at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). Sanjay Kumar Meena has been appointed Additional Chief Executive Officer of YEIDA. Ayodhya CDO Krishna Kumar Singh has also been transferred to the authority and appointed Additional Chief Executive Officer. Rajesh Kumar has been appointed the new Chief Development Officer of Ayodhya.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government had transferred 15 IAS officers during the last week of the previous month as well.

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