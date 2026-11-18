Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government released its holiday calendar for 2027, announcing the schedule of public and restricted holidays for the year. The calendar was issued on November 17, 2026, by Principal Secretary S B S Rangarao.

26 public holidays in 2027

The notification, issued by the General Administration Department, provides details of public holidays, restricted holidays, and holidays declared under executive orders. According to the order, a total of 26 public holidays have been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

In addition, October 15, 2027, will be an extra public holiday on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. The government has also announced 27 restricted holidays for the year. These include Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day and several other important occasions.

Government employees will get several holidays right at the beginning of 2027. January will have public holidays on the occasions of Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. In February, a holiday has been declared for Sant Ravidas Jayanti, while March will see holidays for festivals such as Maha Shivratri, Eid and Holi.

In April, government offices will remain closed on the occasions of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti. In May, public holidays have been declared for Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) and Buddha Purnima. Banks will also remain closed on April 1, 2027, on account of annual account closing. This holiday will apply only to banks, treasuries and sub-treasuries.

A public holiday has been declared in June on the occasion of Muharram. Later, August will see holidays for major occasions such as Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan and Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

In September, restricted holidays will be available for occasions such as Anant Chaturdashi and Vishwakarma Puja. October will be particularly significant in terms of holidays, with public holidays declared for Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali, among several other festivals.

The last two months of the year will have holidays on occasions such as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, Chhath Puja and Christmas. Notably, Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day on November 16 has also been included in the list of restricted holidays.

DM can declare three local holidays

District Magistrates will be authorised to declare a maximum of three local holidays in their respective districts during the year. They will have to inform the Divisional Commissioner in advance. If a festival or birth anniversary falls on a public holiday already declared by the government, no compensatory holiday will be granted.

The dates of festivals observed on the basis of the lunar calendar will be determined locally, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Complete list of holidays in 2027

Here's a look at the complete month-wise holiday calendar, listing the dates and occasions on which government offices in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from January to December 2027.

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