UP: Govt primary school washed away by surging river, four dead in rain-related incidents

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A government primary school was washed away by the surging Ghaghara-Saryu river in Barabanki as four people were killed in rain-related incidents over the past more than 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, where major rivers are in spate, a report of the state relief commissioner's office said on Monday (September 16).

"Four persons have died due to rain-related incidents including that of drowning. One death each was reported in Etawah, Sharavasti, Sonbhadra and Fatehpur districts in the past 24 hours (from Sunday 6 pm to Monday 6 pm)," the report stated.

The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Kachhla Bridge (Budaun), Ghazipur, and Ballia, while Sharda river is flowing above the danger mark in Palliakalan and Sharda Nagar (Lakhimpur Kheri), and the Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ballia and Ayodhya, the report stated.

The state received 2.3 mm rainfall during this period.

Meanwhile, a government primary school in Kazipur village, Barabanki, was completely washed away by the surging Ghaghara-Saryu. The school was located in the floodplain of the Ghaghara-Saryu and succumbed to the river’s relentless erosion, purported videos showed.

The water level of the river has now reached 62 cm above the danger mark, exacerbating the situation in the low-lying Terai region, according to local officials.

The river, which has been rising steadily due to relentless rainfall in the hilly regions and the release of 7.41 lakh cubic metres of water from Sharda and Girja barrages, has overwhelmed the area, submerging over 22 villages and causing widespread panic, they said.

In response to the crisis, the administration has declared a high alert and is urging residents to move to higher ground, the official added.

Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar said flood-affected areas are receiving continuous support, including food packets and ration kits, as the water levels begin to recede.

Ongoing monitoring and relief operations are in place to assist the affected people, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Taj Mahal water leakage: Water seepage reported at main dome amid heavy rainfall in Agra | VIDEO