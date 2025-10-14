Uttar Pradesh government announces 'Diwali bonus' for 14.82 lakh government employees - Check details Ahead of Diwali, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a special bonus for government employees for the financial year 2024-25.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial bonus for state government employees for the fiscal year 2024-25. As per the Finance Department’s directive issued under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, the bonus will be calculated based on a maximum monthly salary of Rs 7,000 for 30 days of attendance, amounting to Rs 6,908 per eligible employee.

Employees falling under the pay matrix level 8 (monthly salary range Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100) will be entitled to receive this bonus. This includes employees from government-aided educational institutions and local bodies funded by the state. The CM declared that a total of Rs 1,022 crore will be allocated to provide bonuses to 14.82 lakh government personnel.

“The decision reflects the government’s respect for employees’ dedication and aims to spread festive joy and enthusiasm among their families.”, the official statement read.

Timely payment to boost festive cheer

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the bonus is paid preferably in the second week of October, just before Diwali. The timely disbursal is expected to provide employees with additional financial support during the festival season.

Free LPG cylinder refill for Ujjwala beneficiaries

In addition to the bonus, the UP government is providing a special Diwali gift to women beneficiaries registered under the Prime Minister’s Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Approximately 1.86 crore women will receive a free LPG cylinder refill. Beneficiaries pay for the refill initially, and the government reimburses the full amount directly to their linked bank accounts, easing household expenses during the festival.