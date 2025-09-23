Four burnt to death in fiery collision between car and canter truck in Aligarh Four people died and one was critically injured after a car collided with a canter truck and caught fire near Akrabad police station in Aligarh.

Aligarh:

In a tragic accident early Tuesday morning, at least four people were charred to death and one critically injured after a car collided with a canter truck and caught fire near the Akrabad police station area in Aligarh. The victims, whose identities are yet to be confirmed, included a woman and a child, police officials said.

According to preliminary reports, the collision happened on the national highway connecting Aligarh and Eta districts. The canter truck was travelling from Aligarh toward Eta when it collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction. Witnesses claimed the car’s tire may have burst, causing the driver to lose control and veer onto the wrong side of the road, leading to the fatal crash. However, the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The impact resulted in the car catching fire, reducing it to a charred wreck. The front portion of the canter truck was heavily damaged. Local fire and rescue teams, along with the police and ambulances, promptly arrived at the scene to control the blaze and extract the victims. One injured person was rushed to JNMC Trauma Centre in Aligarh for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Amrit Jain confirmed that the fire was extinguished, and rescue operations were carried out with the assistance of the National Highway Authority of India’s ambulances. “Four people lost their lives in the accident. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and will identify them soon. Legal proceedings are underway, and traffic in the area has been cleared,” SP Jain said.

The tragic incident has shaken the local community and raised concerns about road safety on the busy highway. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the precise cause of the crash.