Uttar Pradesh flood crisis: Ganga crosses danger mark, thousands displaced across 17 districts Severe floods in Uttar Pradesh have impacted over 84,000 people across 17 districts, with major rivers including the Ganga and Yamuna flowing above danger levels. Relief efforts are underway with shelters, food, and medical aid, as over 11,000 people have been displaced and 343 homes damaged.

Varanasi:

Severe flooding continues to wreak havoc across Uttar Pradesh, with major rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, and Varuna flowing above or near danger levels in multiple districts. Over 84,000 people have been affected, 11,248 displaced, and 343 homes damaged as relief and rescue operations intensify.

Ganga rises above danger mark in Varanasi, submerges all 84 ghats

In Varanasi, the Ganga breached the danger mark of 71.26 meters, reaching 71.66 meters on Sunday. All 84 ghats have been submerged, including the Ganga Dwar at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and sculptures at Namo Ghat. Water has flooded roads at Assi Ghat and reached the gates of the Jagannath Temple, prompting the police to set up barricades to manage the crowds.

The flooding has affected over 32 villages and 24 urban localities, displacing 6,583 people in the district. Among them, 5,361 are from urban areas and 1,182 from rural zones. The district has established 20 relief camps to house and assist displaced residents.

Varuna river swells rapidly, aggravating situation

The flood crisis worsened after the Varuna River rose 12 feet within seven hours on Saturday. This sudden surge intensified the flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, damaging infrastructure and agricultural land.

Statewide impact: 17 districts affected, over 84,000 hit

According to Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami, 17 districts have been severely impacted, including Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, Agra, and others. Floodwaters have affected 402 villages across 37 tehsils, impacting 84,392 people.

So far, 47,906 people have received assistance, and 2,759 cattle have been relocated. Over 4,015 hectares of agricultural land is submerged.

Government response: rescue and relief in full swing

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deployed an 11-member ministerial team (Team-11) to oversee ground-level relief operations. Ministers visited affected districts, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, and Ballia.

The state has mobilised:

905 flood shelters, now housing 11,248 people

29 community kitchens serving thousands

757 health teams and 1,193 flood posts

493 boats and motorboats for relief delivery

439 relief camps and 42 boats in Varanasi alone

Over 76,632 meals and 6,536 food packets have been distributed. Additionally, 500 quintals of fodder have been provided for livestock, along with 1.29 lakh chlorine tablets and 37,089 ORS packets to prevent waterborne diseases.

Casualties and property damage

At least 12 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents, including lightning, drowning, and snake bites, over the past 24 hours. Compensation has been provided to 327 families whose homes were damaged.

NDRF, SDRF, and PAC on high alert

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) are patrolling the worst-hit areas, ensuring rescue and aid delivery continues uninterrupted.

Rivers flowing at or above danger levels

According to UP’s irrigation department:

Ganga: Above danger level in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, and Ballia

Yamuna: At danger level in Prayagraj, Auraiya, Jalaun, Banda, Hamirpur

Betwa: Above danger mark in Hamirpur

Sharda and Ghaghra: Near danger level in Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, and Ayodhya

Chambal: Above danger level at UP-Rajasthan border

District administration remains vigilant

District magistrates have been directed to keep flood relief camps fully functional, deploy security personnel, and ensure proper sanitation through fogging, anti-larvae spraying, and lime treatment in affected zones.

The government continues to monitor the evolving flood situation closely, with directives for proactive rescue efforts and public safety measures.