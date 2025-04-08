Uttar Pradesh: Farmer leader, son and brother shot dead in triple murder after dispute A triple murder in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, occurred after a road dispute escalated, resulting in the deaths of farmer leader Pappu Singh, his son, and brother, sparking protests and unrest in the village.

A tragic triple murder has sent shockwaves through the village of Akhari in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a minor dispute over a blocked road escalated into a fatal shooting. On Tuesday morning, three individuals, including prominent farmer leader Pappu Singh, were gunned down in broad daylight, triggering panic and outrage among the local community.

The incident took place in the Hathgaon police station area, where a heated argument broke out between Pappu Singh, Vice President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) district unit, and former village head Suresh Kumar. The dispute began over a tractor blocking the road and obstructing the path of a motorcycle. The argument quickly escalated when Suresh Kumar’s son and his associates arrived at the scene and opened fire, killing Pappu Singh (50), his son Abhay Singh (22), and his younger brother Pinku Singh (45) on the spot.

Police officials have confirmed the identities of the victims and are investigating the incident. Prem Kumar Gautam, the Inspector General (IG) of Police for the Prayagraj Range, stated that there had been a political rivalry between Suresh Kumar and Pappu Singh, which may have contributed to the deadly confrontation. He added that he would visit the site to assess the situation firsthand.

Following the shooting, the village was plunged into chaos, with angry residents taking to the streets to protest the murders. Villagers blocked roads and demanded that the accused be encountered by the police. A heavy police presence, including the District Superintendent of Police (SP) and additional law enforcement officers, was deployed to control the situation and prevent further violence.

Reports suggest that former village head Munnoo Singh and his associates are suspected of being behind the attack, although no formal complaints have been filed with the police as of now. The villagers have made it clear that they will not allow the bodies to be removed until the alleged perpetrators are arrested.

The local police have called in reinforcements from nearby police stations and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to manage the growing unrest. The investigation into the triple murder is ongoing, and authorities are working to restore order and bring justice to the victims.